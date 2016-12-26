Top Stories
George Michael's Cause of Death Revealed

Sarah Michelle Gellar Mistakenly Thought Boy George Had Died

Kardashian-Jenners Didn't Give One Person a Christmas Stocking

See Photos from Obama's Christmas Trip to Hawaii!

Mon, 26 December 2016 at 11:47 am

VIDEO: Kylie Jenner Strips Down to Nothing for Sexy Shower with Tyga

VIDEO: Kylie Jenner Strips Down to Nothing for Sexy Shower with Tyga

Kylie Jenner stars in this extremely sexy short film by photographer Sasha Samsonova, as a “little surprise gift for the world.”

“The whole deal with this video is that it’s a very personal experience,” Sasha told W. “It’s like you’re watching this person from a point of view that has never been seen before.”

Kylie strips down to nothing in the shower and is soon joined by Tyga for the steamy scene.

“As soon as my shoots with Kylie come out, so many people write on my page and rant about how it’s all Photoshop, Photoshop, Photoshop. But the thing about this video is that there’s no post-production work whatsoever. It’s only cut together. It’s very raw, and we tried to keep it that way—no skin retouching, nothing,” Sasha continued.

Click inside to watch the extremely sexy, NSFW video…
  • Kasia Smith

    Just release the sex tape already, Kylie. We know you’re dying to do it.

  • nicky

    A gift for the world? There should be a picture of Kylie in the dictionary next to “narcissism”

