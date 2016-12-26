VIDEO: Lana Del Rey Covers 'Santa Baby' With Sister Chuck!

Lana Del Rey is showing us how she celebrates Christmas with her sister Chuck Grant!

The 31-year-old Honeymoon singer took to her Instagram to share a super cute video of her singing Holiday classic “Santa Baby” with her younger sis.

“As per the request of the 11 yr olds,” Lana captioned with the post. Check out the video below!

The week before, Lana and Chuck were spotted doing some last minute Christmas shopping together in West Hollywood.

