Wham!'s Andrew Ridgeley Remembers George Michael, Is 'Cleft with Grief' Over His Death

Andrew Ridgeley, one of the original members of Wham!, has paid tribute to his bandmate George Michael following his shocking death.

The 53-year-old entertainer took to Twitter to remember his friend.

“Heartbroken at the loss of my beloved friend Yog. Me, his loved ones, his friends, the world of music, the world at large. 4ever loved,” Andrew tweeted.

Andrew later quote tweeted something that George once said: “I still believe that music is one of the greatest gifts that God gave to man.” Andrew added, “God didn’t give it, you did my old friend. Cleft with grief.”

