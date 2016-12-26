Who Is Matthew Stafford's Wife? Meet Kelly Stafford!

Matthew Stafford is one of the NFL’s top rated quarterbacks and it’s time for us to put the spotlight on his wife, Kelly Stafford!

The couple began dating in college (they both attended Georgia), and got married in 2015.

Matthew plays for the Detroit Lions and Kelly is a big supporter of her hubby. In fact, the Detroit Lions are one win away from clinching a playoff berth! At the time of this publication, the Lions would need to beat the Dallas Cowboys on Monday (December 26) to get into the playoffs. To win the NFC North, the Lions would have to beat Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers next week.

Click through the gallery for some facts about Kelly Stafford…