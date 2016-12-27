Adele is Billboard's Top Artist of the Year For the Third Time!

Adele has just hit another major milestone!

Billboard has named the 28-year-old performer their Top Artist of 2016.

Adele has had a record year which includes her latest album 25 hitting over 9 million record sales and her hit song “Hello” staying at number 1 on Billboard’s Hot 100 for over 10 weeks.

This is the third time Adele has been honored with top artist – she was also given the title back in 2011 and 2012 with the success of her sophomore album 21.

Also pictured inside: Adele grocery shopping on Tuesday afternoon (December 27) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Congrats, Adele!