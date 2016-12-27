Amy Schumer Doesn't Care If She Doesn't Look Like a Lingerie Model

Amy Schumer doesn’t care if she doesn’t have the body of a lingerie model.

The 35-year-old actress was shopping over the holiday weekend when she came across an advertisement for an underwear brand.

Amy took to her Instagram to share a picture holding up the poster of the lingerie model in front of her own body.

“Too blessed to be stressed,” she captioned the photo.

We love that Amy is spreading a message of body positivity no matter what your shape is and a lot of her followers seemed to agree!

Check out the funny photo below…