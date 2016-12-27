Top Stories
George Michael's Boyfriend Tweets About Finding Him Dead in Bed

Britney Spears Responds to Death Hoax with Her Quirky Humor

Sarah Michelle Gellar Mistakenly Thought Boy George Had Died

See Photos from Obama's Christmas Trip to Hawaii!

Tue, 27 December 2016 at 2:30 am

Amy Schumer Doesn't Care If She Doesn't Look Like a Lingerie Model

Amy Schumer doesn’t care if she doesn’t have the body of a lingerie model.

The 35-year-old actress was shopping over the holiday weekend when she came across an advertisement for an underwear brand.

Amy took to her Instagram to share a picture holding up the poster of the lingerie model in front of her own body.

“Too blessed to be stressed,” she captioned the photo.

We love that Amy is spreading a message of body positivity no matter what your shape is and a lot of her followers seemed to agree!

Check out the funny photo below…

