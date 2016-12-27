Top Stories
These Celebs Walked Red Carpets with Their Kids in 2016!

Taylor Swift Performs 'Shake It Off' for 96-Year-Old Super Fan! (VIDEO)

George Michael's Boyfriend Speaks About Finding Him on Christmas in New Interview

Kris Jenner Showered Khloe Kardashian's Boyfriend with Christmas Gifts

Ariana Grande Celebrates Hanukkah With Boyfriend Mac Miller

Ariana Grande Celebrates Hanukkah With Boyfriend Mac Miller

Ariana Grande and Mac Miller are spending the holidays together!

The super cute couple have been documenting their time off together on social media and it couldn’t be more adorable.

Ariana took to her Snapchat as she spent the third night of Hanukkah with Mac, first sharing a photo of them in the car together with a festive deer filter and then at home feeding Ariana‘s pup.

She later Snapped a pic of Mac, captioning it, “On the third night of Hanukkah” and posted a photo of them together on Instagram as she gave him a kiss on the cheek.

We’re so glad to see Ariana and Mac get to spend this time of year together!

A photo posted by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on

