Avril Lavigne Confirms New Album For 2017 & Shares Update On Her Lyme Disease Fight!

Avril Lavigne is planning a 2017 music comeback!

The 32-year-old singer took to her Instagram share an update about her health after battling Lyme Disease for several months.

“Hi Everyone!! I wanted to first thank my fans for your patience & support during my time away throughout my battle with Lyme Disease over the past 2 years,” Avril expressed in the message. “It hasn’t just been a hard battle but it’s also been enlightening and will reflect in my new music, artistry, life, and personally. I will always continue to make it a priority to fight and raise awareness about Lyme Disease with the Avril Lavigne foundation.”

Avril then proceeded to confirm that she will be releasing a new album in 2017, her first since her 2013 self-titled album Avril Lavigne.

“I’m really happy to announce that I am now working on new music and I will be releasing a new album in 2017,” Avril revealed. “I can’t wait to open up and share my heart with you! I’m excited for you guys to hear the new songs. It’s going to be an amazing 2017!”