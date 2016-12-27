Top Stories
These Celebs Walked Red Carpets with Their Kids in 2016!

These Celebs Walked Red Carpets with Their Kids in 2016!

Taylor Swift Meets 96-Year-Old Super Fan Cyrus Porter

Taylor Swift Meets 96-Year-Old Super Fan Cyrus Porter

George Michael's Boyfriend Tweets About Finding Him Dead in Bed

George Michael's Boyfriend Tweets About Finding Him Dead in Bed

Kris Jenner Showered Khloe Kardashian's Boyfriend with Christmas Gifts

Kris Jenner Showered Khloe Kardashian's Boyfriend with Christmas Gifts

Tue, 27 December 2016 at 8:35 am

Avril Lavigne Confirms New Album For 2017 & Shares Update On Her Lyme Disease Fight!

Avril Lavigne Confirms New Album For 2017 & Shares Update On Her Lyme Disease Fight!

Avril Lavigne is planning a 2017 music comeback!

The 32-year-old singer took to her Instagram share an update about her health after battling Lyme Disease for several months.

“Hi Everyone!! I wanted to first thank my fans for your patience & support during my time away throughout my battle with Lyme Disease over the past 2 years,” Avril expressed in the message. “It hasn’t just been a hard battle but it’s also been enlightening and will reflect in my new music, artistry, life, and personally. I will always continue to make it a priority to fight and raise awareness about Lyme Disease with the Avril Lavigne foundation.”

Avril then proceeded to confirm that she will be releasing a new album in 2017, her first since her 2013 self-titled album Avril Lavigne.

“I’m really happy to announce that I am now working on new music and I will be releasing a new album in 2017,” Avril revealed. “I can’t wait to open up and share my heart with you! I’m excited for you guys to hear the new songs. It’s going to be an amazing 2017!”


A photo posted by Avril Lavigne (@avrillavigne) on

Just Jared on Facebook
Credit: FayesVision; Photos: WENN
Posted to: Avril Lavigne

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • How has inauguration news affected Jackie Evancho's sales? - TMZ
  • These are the top 10 celeb weddings of 2016 - Gossip Cop
  • Miley Cyrus explains why she's sad on Christmas - Just Jared Jr
  • The 15 sexiest social media snaps of 2016 - Radar
  • Has Zayn Malik popped the question to Gigi Hadid? - Lainey Gossip
  • Hollywood pays tribute to the late George Michael - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here