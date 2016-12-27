Top Stories
Will Carrie Fisher's Death Impact 'Star Wars' Episode 8 & 9?

These Celebs Walked Red Carpets with Their Kids in 2016!

In Remembrance: Celebrity Deaths in 2016

Kris Jenner Showered Khloe Kardashian's Boyfriend with Christmas Gifts

Tue, 27 December 2016 at 8:15 pm

Billie Lourd's Rumored Boyfriend Taylor Lautner Sends Love After Mom Carrie Fisher's Death

Billie Lourd's Rumored Boyfriend Taylor Lautner Sends Love After Mom Carrie Fisher's Death

Billie Lourd‘s friends and family are rallying around her following the passing of her mother Carrie Fisher.

This includes the 24-year-old actress’ Scream Queens co-star and rumored boyfriend Taylor Launter, who penned her a sweet note on his Instagram.

“This girl is one of the strongest, most fearless individuals I’ve ever met. Absolutely beautiful inside and out. I’m lucky to know you @praisethelourd .. ❤️, me,” he wrote.

Taylor also included an adorable photo of the rumored couple, who were all smiles during a previous hang session.

Billie and Taylor sparked dating rumors earlier this month when their co-star Keke Palmer shared a Snapchat video of the couple kissing.

