Blac Chyna Steps Out After Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Party

Blac Chyna may not have attended the Kardashian-Jenner Christmas party but that hasn’t stopped her from getting in the holiday spirit.

The 28-year-old reality star was spotted heading out of a nail salon with a huge Christmas bag on Monday (December 26) in Los Angeles.

Chyna was rocking a super cute camouflage onesie for the trip to the salon and later headed to the Topanga mall for some extra holiday shopping.

Over the weekend, the Kardashian-Jenners hosted their annual Christmas party but Chyna was not in attendance, despite her reconciliation with Rob.

Chyna was also not included in the family’s Christmas stockings, although her children Dream and King were both given one.