Blake Shelton Gets Festive With Gwen Stefani's Son Apollo

Blake Shelton is spending the holidays with Gwen Stefani and her family and it couldn’t be more adorable!

Gwen has been documenting the Christmas festivities on her Snapchat, including a super cute interaction between Blake and her two-year-old son Apollo.

While wearing a onesie and riding through the house on a brand new toy horse, Blake can be heard cheering Apollo on in the background.

“There ya go! Ride that horsey!” Blake says while Apollo shouts “Yee-haw!”

Watch the super cute video below…