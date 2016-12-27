Cameron Diaz & Benji Madden Do Some Post-Holiday Shopping

Cameron Diaz chats on the phone as she makes her way out of Bristol Farms grocery store on Tuesday afternoon (December 27) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 44-year-old actress was joined for her shopping trip by her husband Benji Madden.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Cameron Diaz

Cameron and Benji tried to remain low key as they did some post-holiday grocery shopping.

Benji was spotted unloading their haul into the trunk of his truck as Cameron tried to cover her face from photographers.

10+ pictures inside of Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden grocery shopping…