Tue, 27 December 2016 at 10:56 pm

Cameron Diaz & Benji Madden Do Some Post-Holiday Shopping

Cameron Diaz & Benji Madden Do Some Post-Holiday Shopping

Cameron Diaz chats on the phone as she makes her way out of Bristol Farms grocery store on Tuesday afternoon (December 27) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 44-year-old actress was joined for her shopping trip by her husband Benji Madden.

Cameron and Benji tried to remain low key as they did some post-holiday grocery shopping.

Benji was spotted unloading their haul into the trunk of his truck as Cameron tried to cover her face from photographers.

Photos: AKM-GSI
Posted to: Benji Madden, Cameron Diaz

