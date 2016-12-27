Carrie Fisher: Cause of Death Revealed

How did Carrie Fisher die?

According to TMZ, the late Star Wars actress did not suffer a heart attack but instead passed away after suffering cardiac arrest, meaning her heart stopped beating.

Carrie was reportedly placed on a ventilator as soon as she arrived at UCLA Medical Center after the in-flight medical emergency.

After her condition did not improve for several days, her family was considering removing life support but on Tuesday morning (December 27) her heart stopped beating on its own and she passed away.

Our thoughts continue to be with Carrie‘s family and friends during this difficult time.

