Carrie Fisher: Cause of Death Revealed
How did Carrie Fisher die?
According to TMZ, the late Star Wars actress did not suffer a heart attack but instead passed away after suffering cardiac arrest, meaning her heart stopped beating.
Carrie was reportedly placed on a ventilator as soon as she arrived at UCLA Medical Center after the in-flight medical emergency.
After her condition did not improve for several days, her family was considering removing life support but on Tuesday morning (December 27) her heart stopped beating on its own and she passed away.
Our thoughts continue to be with Carrie‘s family and friends during this difficult time.
Read more news on the death of Carrie Fisher:
- STAR WARS CAST REACTS: Read how Carrie’s co-stars are paying tribute to the late actress
- CARRIE’S DAUGHTER: Billie Lourd’s Scream Queens cast mates are rallying around her during this difficult time
- EPISODES VIII AND IX: Find out how Carrie’s passing will effect the upcoming films
- IN REMEMBRANCE: Take a look back at all of the celeb deaths this year