Tue, 27 December 2016 at 6:28 pm

Carrie Fisher: Cause of Death Revealed

Carrie Fisher: Cause of Death Revealed

How did Carrie Fisher die?

According to TMZ, the late Star Wars actress did not suffer a heart attack but instead passed away after suffering cardiac arrest, meaning her heart stopped beating.

Carrie was reportedly placed on a ventilator as soon as she arrived at UCLA Medical Center after the in-flight medical emergency.

After her condition did not improve for several days, her family was considering removing life support but on Tuesday morning (December 27) her heart stopped beating on its own and she passed away.

Our thoughts continue to be with Carrie‘s family and friends during this difficult time.

Read more news on the death of Carrie Fisher:
    While it is the terminal event, we all die as a result of cardiac arrest and is therefore a useless thing to place on a death certificate or state as a cause of death. As such, cardiac arrest is NOT considered to be listed a cause of death. What is placed as a cause of death is what caused the cardiac arrest, what chain of events/illness/etc led to it.

