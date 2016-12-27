Carrie Fisher Dead - Legendary 'Star Wars' Actress Passes Away at Age 60

Carrie Fisher, well known for her work as Princess Leia in the Star Wars franchise, has passed away at the age of 60.

“It is with a very deep sadness that Billie Lourd confirms that her beloved mother Carrie Fisher passed away at 8:55 this morning,” family spokesperson Simon Halls confirmed to JustJared.com. “She was loved by the world and she will be missed profoundly. Our entire family thanks you for your thoughts and prayers.”

On Friday (December 23), it was reported that Carrie had a “massive heart attack” while flying to Los Angeles from London.

Her mother Debbie Reynolds gave an update over the weekend, saying she was in stable condition.

Carrie made her film debut in the classic comedy Shampoo in 1975 before going on to star as Princess Leia in the Star Wars franchise. She most recently reprised her role in Star Wars: The Force Awakens and she completed her work on the upcoming Episode VIII before her death. Some of her other notable roles were in The Blues Brothers, Hannah and Her Sisters, and When Harry Met Sally.

In addition to being an actress, Carrie was a prolific author who wrote semi-autobiographical novels including “Postcards from the Edge” and the autobiographical play Wishful Drinking.

Carrie is survived by her mother, actress Debbie Reynolds, and her daughter, actress Billie Lourd. We send our thoughts and condolences to her loved ones during this difficult time.