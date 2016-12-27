Top Stories
Carrie Fisher Dead - Legendary 'Star Wars' Actress Passes Away at Age 60

Tue, 27 December 2016 at 1:00 pm

Carrie Fisher, well known for her work as Princess Leia in the Star Wars franchise, has passed away at the age of 60.

“It is with a very deep sadness that Billie Lourd confirms that her beloved mother Carrie Fisher passed away at 8:55 this morning,” family spokesperson Simon Halls confirmed to JustJared.com. “She was loved by the world and she will be missed profoundly. Our entire family thanks you for your thoughts and prayers.”

On Friday (December 23), it was reported that Carrie had a “massive heart attack” while flying to Los Angeles from London.

Her mother Debbie Reynolds gave an update over the weekend, saying she was in stable condition.

Carrie made her film debut in the classic comedy Shampoo in 1975 before going on to star as Princess Leia in the Star Wars franchise. She most recently reprised her role in Star Wars: The Force Awakens and she completed her work on the upcoming Episode VIII before her death. Some of her other notable roles were in The Blues Brothers, Hannah and Her Sisters, and When Harry Met Sally.

In addition to being an actress, Carrie was a prolific author who wrote semi-autobiographical novels including “Postcards from the Edge” and the autobiographical play Wishful Drinking.

Carrie is survived by her mother, actress Debbie Reynolds, and her daughter, actress Billie Lourd. We send our thoughts and condolences to her loved ones during this difficult time.

  • Multipass

    Her poor mother and daughter :( … RIP Carrie 🌹

  • Danae

    Words cannot express how sad I feel about this. Too many talented people passing away in the past few days. Rest in Peace, Carrie.

  • http://gayamericaninargentina.blogspot.com.ar/ JJ THE EXPAT

    Holy fuck! This is a nightmare! Why are so many good people dying in 2016?

  • Utope

    The toll this year of artists deaths is unbelievable. R.I.P. Princess Leia!

  • Danae

    I just hope that once it’s gone we may feel moderately safe in 2017

  • http://www.soundcloud.com/cigo8179 eternalfratboy

    Rip

  • SquidBillie

    Very sad. I read a couple of her books, and liked her writing. She was witty and funny. RIP

  • Kee FRIEND Leichtle

    This wasn’t supposed to happen! She was in stable condition! This really has been the worst year! RIP Carrie. May the force be with you wherever you are.

  • bbm

    may the force be with you always RIP

  • Mrs. Freeze

    RIP Carrie.
    2016 can fuck right off !

  • Mrs. Freeze

    With Trump as our leader?
    Oh Hell no.

  • Nelson

    Always loved her.

    RIP Carrie Fisher.

  • Danae

    There are sooo many nice places to live in the world. Trump doesn’t rule them all (so far) :o

