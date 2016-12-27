Top Stories
Carrie Fisher's Mom Debbie Reynolds Thanks Fans For Thoughts & Prayers After Death

These Celebs Walked Red Carpets with Their Kids in 2016!

Carrie Fisher Dead - Legendary 'Star Wars' Actress Passes Away at Age 60

Kris Jenner Showered Khloe Kardashian's Boyfriend with Christmas Gifts

Tue, 27 December 2016 at 3:35 pm

Carrie Fisher Death: Harrison Ford Releases Statement

Harrison Ford, who played Han Solo in the Star Wars films, is remembering his co-star Carrie Fisher, who played love interest Princess Leia.

“Carrie was one-of-a-kind…brilliant, original. Funny and emotionally fearless,” Harrison said in a statement to Just Jared. “She lived her life, bravely…My thoughts are with her daughter Billie, her mother Debbie, her brother Todd, and her many friends. We will all miss her.”

It was confirmed that Carrie passed away today at age 60 after having a medical emergency on an airplane last week.

Harrison and Carrie made headlines last month when she revealed they had an affair during their Star Wars days.

Read what other Star Wars stars had to say about Carrie‘s tragic death.
