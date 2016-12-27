Top Stories
Carrie Fisher's Mom Debbie Reynolds Thanks Fans For Thoughts & Prayers After Death

These Celebs Walked Red Carpets with Their Kids in 2016!

Carrie Fisher Dead - Legendary 'Star Wars' Actress Passes Away at Age 60

Kris Jenner Showered Khloe Kardashian's Boyfriend with Christmas Gifts

Tue, 27 December 2016 at 2:48 pm

Carrie Fisher: Drowned in Moonlight, Strangled by Own Bra

Carrie Fisher once wrote how she wanted her death to be reported in her obituary, so we’re honoring her wishes here!

The legendary actress wrote in her 2008 autobiography about director George Lucas‘ explanation for why her character Princess Leia could not wear a bra in Star Wars, as “there’s no underwear in space.”

“He said it with such conviction. Like he had been to space and looked around and he didn’t see any bras or panties anywhere. He explained. ‘You go into space and you become weightless. Then your body expands but your bra doesn’t, so you get strangled by your own underwear,’” she wrote in the book.

“I think that this would make a fantastic obituary. I tell me younger friends that no matter how I go, I want it reported that I drowned in moonlight, strangled by my own bra,” she added.

Carrie died on Tuesday morning (December 27) after suffering a massive heart attack during her flight to Los Angeles following a trip to London last week. We continue to send our thoughts and condolences to her loved ones during this difficult time.

  • surreal

    The “drowned in moonlight” part sounds beautiful… jmo.

