Tue, 27 December 2016 at 7:20 pm

Carrie Fisher Had a Sequel to 'Wishful Drinking' in the Works

Carrie Fisher was working on a sequel to her hit 2008 one-woman show, “Wishful Drinking,” before her untimely passing.

The late actress had reportedly signed on to write and star in a sequel titled “Wishful Drinking Strikes Back: From Star Wars to, uh, Star Wars!” according to TheWrap.

Carrie had a handshake deal with the Geffen Playhouse to move forward with the sequel, although no date had been set for the show.

“All of us at the Geffen Playhouse are devastated by the news of the passing of our dear friend and alum, Carrie Fisher. She was a wickedly funny force of nature and it was a privilege and a pleasure to have her on our stage. We send our love to her family and friends as we all mourn this tremendous loss,” the playhouse said in a statement to TheWrap.

Carrie‘s show “Wishful Drinking” had a Broadway run in 2009 and was later adapted into the her autobiography of the same name.

