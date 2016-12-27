Top Stories
Carrie Fisher Dead - Legendary 'Star Wars' Actress Passes Away at Age 60

Carrie Fisher Dead - Legendary 'Star Wars' Actress Passes Away at Age 60

These Celebs Walked Red Carpets with Their Kids in 2016!

These Celebs Walked Red Carpets with Their Kids in 2016!

Taylor Swift Performs 'Shake It Off' for 96-Year-Old Super Fan! (VIDEO)

Taylor Swift Performs 'Shake It Off' for 96-Year-Old Super Fan! (VIDEO)

Kris Jenner Showered Khloe Kardashian's Boyfriend with Christmas Gifts

Kris Jenner Showered Khloe Kardashian's Boyfriend with Christmas Gifts

Tue, 27 December 2016 at 2:02 pm

Carrie Fisher Never Regained Consciousness After Her Massive Heart Attack (Report)

Carrie Fisher Never Regained Consciousness After Her Massive Heart Attack (Report)

Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher, who became a household name with her portrayal of Princess Leia, passed away after her hospital stay from a medical emergency that happened on an airplane last week.

The 60-year-old actress and author apparently had a heart attack before her airplane landed in Los Angeles on a flight from London. TMZ is reporting that Carrie‘s condition never improved after being rushed to UCLA Medical Center from the airplane. Carrie was reportedly “unresponsive” and her condition didn’t get better.

Carrie suffered the heart attack 15 minutes before her plane was supposed to land. The site reports that it took 10 minutes to get her pulse back.

Our thoughts are with Carrie‘s loved ones during this time.
Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: Carrie Fisher

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • How has inauguration news affected Jackie Evancho's sales? - TMZ
  • These are the top 10 celeb weddings of 2016 - Gossip Cop
  • Miley Cyrus explains why she's sad on Christmas - Just Jared Jr
  • The 15 sexiest social media snaps of 2016 - Radar
  • Has Zayn Malik popped the question to Gigi Hadid? - Lainey Gossip
  • Hollywood pays tribute to the late George Michael - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here