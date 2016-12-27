Carrie Fisher Never Regained Consciousness After Her Massive Heart Attack (Report)

Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher, who became a household name with her portrayal of Princess Leia, passed away after her hospital stay from a medical emergency that happened on an airplane last week.

The 60-year-old actress and author apparently had a heart attack before her airplane landed in Los Angeles on a flight from London. TMZ is reporting that Carrie‘s condition never improved after being rushed to UCLA Medical Center from the airplane. Carrie was reportedly “unresponsive” and her condition didn’t get better.

Carrie suffered the heart attack 15 minutes before her plane was supposed to land. The site reports that it took 10 minutes to get her pulse back.

Our thoughts are with Carrie‘s loved ones during this time.