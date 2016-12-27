Top Stories
Carrie Fisher's Mom Debbie Reynolds Thanks Fans For Thoughts & Prayers After Death

These Celebs Walked Red Carpets with Their Kids in 2016!

Carrie Fisher Dead - Legendary 'Star Wars' Actress Passes Away at Age 60

Kris Jenner Showered Khloe Kardashian's Boyfriend with Christmas Gifts

Tue, 27 December 2016

Billie Lourd's 'Scream Queens' Co-Stars Send Support After Carrie Fisher's Death

The cast of Scream Queens is showing an outpouring of love for Billie Lourd following the death of her mother, Carrie Fisher.

Both Lea Michele and Glen Powell showed their support via social media.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Billie Lourd

“My heart today.. I love you Billie,” Lea tweeted with a heart emoji.

Glen posted on Instagram, “The world lost a princess, a star, an icon. My good friend Billie lost a mother, cheerleader, and best friend. Carrie, thank you for your uniquely honest soul and sense of humor. This world could use you now more than ever. My prayers go out to the Fisher and Lourd Families.”

Our thoughts are still with Billie and her family during this difficult time.

    Photos: Getty
    Posted to: Billie Lourd, Carrie Fisher, Glen Powell, Lea Michele

