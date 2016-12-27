Billie Lourd's 'Scream Queens' Co-Stars Send Support After Carrie Fisher's Death

The cast of Scream Queens is showing an outpouring of love for Billie Lourd following the death of her mother, Carrie Fisher.

Both Lea Michele and Glen Powell showed their support via social media.

“My heart today.. I love you Billie,” Lea tweeted with a heart emoji.

Glen posted on Instagram, “The world lost a princess, a star, an icon. My good friend Billie lost a mother, cheerleader, and best friend. Carrie, thank you for your uniquely honest soul and sense of humor. This world could use you now more than ever. My prayers go out to the Fisher and Lourd Families.”

Our thoughts are still with Billie and her family during this difficult time.

