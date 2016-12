Carrie Fisher's Dog 'Tweets' Heartbreaking Message After Her Death

Carrie Fisher‘s dog, Gary, who was often seen walking the red carpet with his owner, has sent out a tweet about the death of the Star Wars legend.

It’s unclear if the account is run by Carrie‘s family, or simply a fan, but the tweet has gained over 9,000 retweets in just a few minutes.

“Saddest tweets to tweet. Mommy is gone. I love you @carrieffisher,” Gary tweeted.

In addition, Gary‘s tweet when Carrie was hospitalized went viral over the weekend.

“I’ll be waiting right here mommy. #CarrieFisher @carrieffisher #princessleia,” Gary wrote.

See past photos of Carrie and Gary together on the red carpet…