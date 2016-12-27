Carrie Fisher's Mom Debbie Reynolds Thanks Fans For Thoughts & Prayers After Death

Debbie Reynolds has posted a message to her fans after the death of her daughter Carrie Fisher.

“Thank you to everyone who has embraced the gifts and talents of my beloved and amazing daughter,” Debbie wrote on Facebook. She continued, “I am grateful for your thoughts and prayers that are now guiding her to her next stop. Love Carries Mother.”

Celebrities have been writing sweet message and tributes to Carrie since news of her death was confirmed. Debbie gave an update over the weekend about Carrie‘s health.

Rest in peace, Carrie.