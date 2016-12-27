Carrie Fisher's Sister Joely Speaks Out Following Her Passing

Carrie Fisher‘s younger sister Joely is breaking her silence following the actress’ passing.

Joely, who was born to Eddie Fisher but had a different mother than Carrie, took to her Twitter to express her grief.

“Breaking my silence with a broken 💔 heart…the Unfathomable loss…the earth is off its axis today…how dare you take her away from us,” she wrote.

Joely also included an adorable photo of the sisters in a sweet embrace from several years ago.

Our thoughts continue to be with Carrie‘s family and friends during this difficult time.