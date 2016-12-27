Top Stories
George Michael's Boyfriend Tweets About Finding Him Dead in Bed

Britney Spears Responds to Death Hoax with Her Quirky Humor

Sarah Michelle Gellar Mistakenly Thought Boy George Had Died

See Photos from Obama's Christmas Trip to Hawaii!

Tue, 27 December 2016 at 1:11 am

Celebrities React to Comedian Ricky Harris' Death - Read the Tweets

Ricky Harris sadly passed away earlier today and celebrities are reacting to his death.

The 54-year-old comedian and actor has been remembered by friends including Snoop Dogg, whose albums he was featured on, as well as Cedric the Entertainer, Ice Cube, and Gabrielle Union.

Snoop shared a video to his Instagram, remembering his friend and collaborator.

“I lost one of my dear friends today, Ricky Harris. A lot of you all may know him as the comedian, but he was a real dear friend of mine. Rest in peace,” he wrote.

Gabrielle added, “2016 is savage! RIP to a real one.”

