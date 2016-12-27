Celebrities React to Comedian Ricky Harris' Death - Read the Tweets

Ricky Harris sadly passed away earlier today and celebrities are reacting to his death.

The 54-year-old comedian and actor has been remembered by friends including Snoop Dogg, whose albums he was featured on, as well as Cedric the Entertainer, Ice Cube, and Gabrielle Union.

Snoop shared a video to his Instagram, remembering his friend and collaborator.

“I lost one of my dear friends today, Ricky Harris. A lot of you all may know him as the comedian, but he was a real dear friend of mine. Rest in peace,” he wrote.

Gabrielle added, “2016 is savage! RIP to a real one.”

A video posted by The Connector (@fuzzfantab) on Dec 26, 2016 at 4:52pm PST

Click inside for more reactions after Ricky Harris’s death…



2016 is savage! RIP to a real one 💔 https://t.co/9xGGB2OEJn — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) December 27, 2016

Devastated!!! #RIP to the One and Only #RickyHarris Always been a super solid dude https://t.co/XPUQqx5sia — CedricTheEntertainer (@CedEntertainer) December 27, 2016

ricky harris – Google Search i can't believe this ! RIP Ricky https://t.co/Rld8LaUkfk — Sinbad (@sinbadbad) December 27, 2016

RIP Ricky Harris. 😞 — Estelle (@EstelleDarlings) December 27, 2016

Damn, we lost Ricky Harris. The world is a little less funny today. RIP homie. pic.twitter.com/5AalZndlx2 — Ice Cube (@icecube) December 27, 2016