Celebrities React to Comedian Ricky Harris' Death - Read the Tweets
Ricky Harris sadly passed away earlier today and celebrities are reacting to his death.
The 54-year-old comedian and actor has been remembered by friends including Snoop Dogg, whose albums he was featured on, as well as Cedric the Entertainer, Ice Cube, and Gabrielle Union.
Snoop shared a video to his Instagram, remembering his friend and collaborator.
“I lost one of my dear friends today, Ricky Harris. A lot of you all may know him as the comedian, but he was a real dear friend of mine. Rest in peace,” he wrote.
Gabrielle added, “2016 is savage! RIP to a real one.”
Click inside for more reactions after Ricky Harris’s death…
2016 is savage! RIP to a real one 💔 https://t.co/9xGGB2OEJn
— Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) December 27, 2016
Devastated!!! #RIP to the One and Only #RickyHarris Always been a super solid dude https://t.co/XPUQqx5sia
— CedricTheEntertainer (@CedEntertainer) December 27, 2016
ricky harris – Google Search i can't believe this ! RIP Ricky https://t.co/Rld8LaUkfk
— Sinbad (@sinbadbad) December 27, 2016
RIP Ricky Harris. 😞
— Estelle (@EstelleDarlings) December 27, 2016
Damn, we lost Ricky Harris. The world is a little less funny today. RIP homie. pic.twitter.com/5AalZndlx2
— Ice Cube (@icecube) December 27, 2016
RIP Ricky Harris Dam this crazy please send prayers out for his family wow this hurts man. https://t.co/so0DgowKY2
— Warren G (@regulator) December 27, 2016