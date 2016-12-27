Tue, 27 December 2016 at 5:07 pm
Chris Paul & DeAndre Jordan Involved in a Car Accident
- One person was reported injured in Chris Paul and DeAndre Jordan‘s car accident in California – TMZ
- Vanderpump Rules‘ Stassi Schroeder talks about her shocking breakdown – Radar
- Liam Payne had the strangest dream ever – Just Jared Jr
- Here’s the trailer for the “Dutch Magic Mike” – DListed
- Izabel Goulart puts her booty on display – Hollywood Tuna
- Michael B. Jordan responds to Instagram commenters who called him gay – Towleroad
- See the cutest celebrity couple holiday pics – J-14
