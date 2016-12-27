Top Stories
These Celebs Walked Red Carpets with Their Kids in 2016!

Taylor Swift Performs 'Shake It Off' for 96-Year-Old Super Fan! (VIDEO)

George Michael's Boyfriend Speaks About Finding Him on Christmas in New Interview

Kris Jenner Showered Khloe Kardashian's Boyfriend with Christmas Gifts

Tue, 27 December 2016 at 11:33 am

Church Accidentally Prints Tupac Shakur's 'Hail Mary' on Pamphlet

Church Accidentally Prints Tupac Shakur's 'Hail Mary' on Pamphlet

A church in Sri Lanka gave festival-goers a bit of a surprise when they accidentally printed Tupac Shakur‘s profanity-laced lyrics for “Hail Mary” in a service booklet instead of a Christian prayer by the same name.

One church-goer, who was in attendance for the World 2016: A Festival of Music for Peace & Harmony event, told CNN of the mistake, “A lot of people were in shock as whether it was a joke or someone would actually rap the song. A few of the older ladies in front of us could not stop looking at the printed booklet.”

“The page was in the middle of the booklet. When people looked at this page, they saw it before the start of the show. Two people saw it and alerted us to it,” Father Da Silva, from the archdiocese, said. “We are very sorry to say that this happened.” He added that a “young boy” made the error.

See the booklet with Tupac‘s lyrics here!
    The Fuckin Church doesn’t know the difference?

