Daisy Ridley Is 'Devastated' Over 'Monumental Loss' of Carrie Fisher

Tue, 27 December 2016 at 5:23 pm

More Star Wars actors are remembering Carrie Fisher following her passing earlier today.

Carrie‘s Star Wars: The Force Awakens co-star Daisy Ridley released a statement expressing her grief.

“Devastated at this monumental loss. How lucky we all are to have known her, and how awful that we have to say goodbye,” Daisy wrote.

Felicity Jones, who stars in the most recent Star Wars film, Rogue One, also spoke out following news of Carrie‘s passing.

“Such devastating news. I never met Carrie but consistently heard how profoundly sharp and witty she was. Her maverick spirit will be missed by us all,” Felicity wrote.

Our thoughts continue to be with Carrie‘s friends and family during this difficult time.
