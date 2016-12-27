Diddy Hosts Christmas Yacht Party With French Montana & Dave Chappelle

Sean “Diddy” Combs is having lots of holiday fun on the Caribbean island of St. Barts!

The 47-year-old rapper was spotted taking a stroll with ex Kim Porter on Christmas Eve (December 24).

He also dressed up as Santa that day before hosting a party on his yacht with friends Dave Chappelle, French Montana, Russell Simmons, and more.

“#AboutLastNight #DaveChappelle #PositiveVibesONLY,” Diddy captioned the Instagram photo below.

He is also making sure to get in lots of family time on the island – he snapped pics while renting some ATVs with his son Justin, 22, and showing off his gold chain Christmas gifts with his son Christian, 18.

