George Michael's Boyfriend Tweets About Finding Him Dead in Bed

Britney Spears Responds to Death Hoax with Her Quirky Humor

Sarah Michelle Gellar Mistakenly Thought Boy George Had Died

See Photos from Obama's Christmas Trip to Hawaii!

Tue, 27 December 2016 at 5:20 am

Diddy Hosts Christmas Yacht Party With French Montana & Dave Chappelle

Diddy Hosts Christmas Yacht Party With French Montana & Dave Chappelle

Sean “Diddy” Combs is having lots of holiday fun on the Caribbean island of St. Barts!

The 47-year-old rapper was spotted taking a stroll with ex Kim Porter on Christmas Eve (December 24).

He also dressed up as Santa that day before hosting a party on his yacht with friends Dave Chappelle, French Montana, Russell Simmons, and more.

“#AboutLastNight #DaveChappelle #PositiveVibesONLY,” Diddy captioned the Instagram photo below.

He is also making sure to get in lots of family time on the island – he snapped pics while renting some ATVs with his son Justin, 22, and showing off his gold chain Christmas gifts with his son Christian, 18.

A photo posted by PUFF DADDY (@iamdiddy) on

Click inside to see all the pics…

#MOOD

A photo posted by PUFF DADDY (@iamdiddy) on

@princejdc @quincy #FamilyFIRST

A photo posted by PUFF DADDY (@iamdiddy) on

@kingcombs #FamilyFIRST

A photo posted by PUFF DADDY (@iamdiddy) on

  • LadyRed

    Kim Porter always goes back to him. Not sure if it’s because her self-esteem is so low, she’s ok being treated like a door mat to him or if she is just that much of a gold digger that she doesn’t care how he treats he as long as he shares his wealth with her.

