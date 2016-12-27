Disney & Lucasfilm Release Statements Following Carrie Fisher's Death

Disney and Lucasfilm have released statements following the passing of Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher.

Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy and Disney CEO Bob Iger both spoke of Carrie‘s immense talent and how special she made the Star Wars saga.

“Carrie Fisher was one-of-a-kind, a true character who shared her talent and her truth with us all with her trademark wit and irreverence. Millions fell in love with her as the indomitable Princess Leia; she will always have a special place in the hearts of Star Wars fans as well as all of us who were lucky enough to know her personally,” Bob wrote.

He added, “She will be sorely missed, and we join millions of fans and friends around the world who mourn her loss today.”

On behalf of Lucasfilm, Kathleen said, “Carrie holds such special place in the hearts of everyone at Lucasfilm it is difficult to think of a world without her. She was Princess Leia to the world but a very special friend to all of us. She had an indomitable spirit, incredible wit, and a loving heart,”

“Carrie also defined the female hero of our age over a generation ago. Her groundbreaking role as Princess Leia served as an inspiration of power and confidence for young girls everywhere. We will miss her dearly,” she concluded.