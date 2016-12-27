Top Stories
Tue, 27 December 2016 at 7:20 am

Eddie Murphy Talks Returning to Stand-Up Comedy & Possible Tour

Eddie Murphy Talks Returning to Stand-Up Comedy & Possible Tour

Eddie Murphy is sharing his thoughts on making his return to the world of stand-up comedy.

The 55-year-old actor and comedian recently received the Hollywood Career Achievement Award at the 2016 Hollywood Film Awards, but he hasn’t dabbled in stand-up material for a long time.

Eddie says he would love to jump back into it and possibly even go on another tour.

“Yeah. One day I’ll go full circle and do it,” he told The Detroit News. “I’m curious to see what will come out of me. I’m so different. I stopped doing stand-up when I was a kid. I was 28 years old. That’s another lifetime. Times have changed.”

“I’m not edgy – at all,” he added. “And I don’t want to be one of those middle-aged comics who go out and say [adopting old-timer voice], ‘We had this and you guys have that.’”

Pictured: Eddie picking up coffee at The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf on Monday (December 26) in Studio City, Calif.

10+ pictures inside of Eddie Murphy grabbing coffee…

