Gabrielle Union & BET Reach Settlement Over 'Being Mary Jane' Salary

BET and Gabrielle Union have reached a settlement after she sued the network for allegedly trying to pay her less money by taping two seasons of Being Mary Jane back-to-back.

“BET Networks is pleased to announce that they have reached an amicable agreement with Gabrielle Union and look forward to sharing the new season of Being Mary Jane with its loyal fans beginning January 10, 2017,” BET representatives told Just Jared in a statement on Tuesday (December 27).

Gabrielle announced the lawsuit back in October, and BET responded to the lawsuit by saying they were within their rights.

The fourth season of the show will begin airing on January 10.

We’ve reached out to Gabrielle‘s rep for comment.