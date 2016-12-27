George Michael's 'Listen Without Prejudice Vol. 1' Will Re-Release in 2017

Here’s some uplifting news following George Michael‘s death over the weekend – his album Listen Without Prejudice Vol. 1 will be re-released in 2017.

The album first debuted on September 3, 1990, via Columbia Records, as his first solo studio album.

With the re-release, there will be no new music, just “unique packaging,” according to TMZ.

The late singer will also have a special airing on Showtime, which will focus on his career during the time he recorded and released Listen Without Prejudice Vol. 1.

The show is reportedly finished and George was just working on final touches before he passed. He will narrate the program which will contain unseen interviews from his Wham! days as well as his solo career. There will also be appearances from James Corden, Elton John, Stevie Wonder, and more.