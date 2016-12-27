Top Stories
These Celebs Walked Red Carpets with Their Kids in 2016!

Taylor Swift Performs 'Shake It Off' for 96-Year-Old Super Fan! (VIDEO)

George Michael's Boyfriend Speaks About Finding Him on Christmas in New Interview

Kris Jenner Showered Khloe Kardashian's Boyfriend with Christmas Gifts

Tue, 27 December 2016 at 9:40 am

George Michael's Rumored Boyfriend Speaks in First Interview Since Death

Fadi Fawaz, the man who is rumored to have been in a relationship with George Michael at the time of his death, has spoken about finding him in bed on Christmas.

“We were supposed to be going for Christmas lunch. I went round there to wake him up and he was just gone, lying peacefully in bed. We don’t know what happened yet,” Fadi said.

“Everything had been very complicated recently, but George was looking forward to Christmas, and so was I,” Fadi told a British publication (via People). “Now everything is ruined. I want people to remember him the way he was – he was a beautiful person.”

Fadi also tweeted about finding George on Christmas.

George passed away on Christmas day at the age of 53 from heart failure.
