Tue, 27 December 2016 at 3:51 pm

In Remembrance: Celebrity Deaths in 2016

In Remembrance: Celebrity Deaths in 2016

There have been so many shocking deaths in the entertainment world in 2016 and we are ready for the new year to start already.

The news of Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher‘s untimely passing has left the world in mourning and there are so many other stars that died this year as well.

The year kicked off with the loss of David Bowie, who lost his battle to cancer at the age of 69. Other major losses in January included Harry Potter actor Alan Rickman and Rene Angelil, the husband of Celine Dion.

Some of the other shocking deaths throughout the year include actor Anton Yelchin dying in a freak car accident, singer Christina Grimmie being killed at her meet and greet by a deranged fan, Prince‘s untimely death at the age of 57, and the recent loss of George Michael due to heart failure.

Click through the slideshow for a recap of all the unfortunate deaths in 2016…

Photos: Getty, WENN
RIP

