Tue, 27 December 2016 at 9:14 pm

Irina Shayk Stuns on the Cover of 'Vogue Brasil'

Irina Shayk Stuns on the Cover of 'Vogue Brasil'

Irina Shayk shows some skin while on the cover of her upcoming issue of Vogue Brasil.

The 30-year-old model, who is rumored to be engaged to boyfriend Bradley Cooper, is featured on two separate versions of the issue.

On the first cover she rocked a tiny stripped sweater that showed off her incredible figure.

Irina took to her Instagram to share her excitement about the issue.

“2017 off to an amazing start🎉 January cover of @voguebrasil,” she wrote, along with a copy of the cover.

The issue was shot by fashion photographer Giampaolo Sgura and styled by Yasmine Sterea with makeup provided by Niki M’nray and hair done by Ben Skervin.

Check out Irina‘s cover below…
irina shayk stuns on the cover of vogue brazil 01

Photos: Vogue Brasil
Posted to: Irina Shayk, Magazine

