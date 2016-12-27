J.J. Abrams Remembers Carrie Fisher in Touching Handwritten Note

J.J. Abrams is mourning the loss of Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher.

The director, who worked with Carrie on Star Wars: The Force Awakens, took to the Bad Robot Twitter account to express his thoughts about Carrie‘s passing in a touching handwritten note.

“You didn’t need to meet Carrie Fisher to understand her power. She was just as brilliant and beautiful, tough and wonderful, incisive and funny as you could imagine,” he wrote.

J.J. added, “What an unfair thing to lose her. How lucky to have been blessed with her at all.”

See his entire handwritten note below…