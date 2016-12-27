Top Stories
Billie Lourd's Rumored Boyfriend Taylor Lautner Sends Love After Mom Carrie Fisher's Death

Billie Lourd's Rumored Boyfriend Taylor Lautner Sends Love After Mom Carrie Fisher's Death

'Supergirl' Star Melissa Benoist Files For Divorce From Husband Blake Jenner

'Supergirl' Star Melissa Benoist Files For Divorce From Husband Blake Jenner

In Remembrance: Celebrity Deaths in 2016

In Remembrance: Celebrity Deaths in 2016

Kris Jenner Showered Khloe Kardashian's Boyfriend with Christmas Gifts

Kris Jenner Showered Khloe Kardashian's Boyfriend with Christmas Gifts

Tue, 27 December 2016 at 11:34 pm

JFK's Hot Grandson Jack Kennedy Schlossberg Speaks in His Memory at Kennedy Center Honors

JFK's Hot Grandson Jack Kennedy Schlossberg Speaks in His Memory at Kennedy Center Honors

Jack Kennedy Schlossberg, the grandson of the late President John F. Kennedy, spoke on stage at the 2016 Kennedy Center Honors, which aired on Tuesday (December 27).

The 23-year-old Yale graduate was joined on stage by his sisters Rose and Tatiana. They are the children of Caroline Kennedy and the only grandchildren of JFK.

“We are so honored to be here with you all tonight to join in the celebration of the arts here at the center which bears our grandfather’s name,” Jack said on stage. “Over the next year, the Kennedy Center will present a year-long remembrance to President Kennedy, to help us renew our commitment to his ideals and his vision for a just and inclusive America.”

Jack and his sisters helped introduce a performance from Tony winner Cynthia Erivo.

You can watch a video of Jack speaking at the JFK Library this month below!


Jack Kennedy Schlossberg speaks at the JFK Library
Just Jared on Facebook
jfk grandson jack kennedy schlossberg 01
jfk grandson jack kennedy schlossberg 02
jfk grandson jack kennedy schlossberg 03
jfk grandson jack kennedy schlossberg 04

Photos: CBS, Getty
Posted to: 2016 Kennedy Center Honors, Jack Kennedy Schlossberg

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • How has inauguration news affected Jackie Evancho's sales? - TMZ
  • These are the top 10 celeb weddings of 2016 - Gossip Cop
  • Miley Cyrus explains why she's sad on Christmas - Just Jared Jr
  • The 15 sexiest social media snaps of 2016 - Radar
  • Has Zayn Malik popped the question to Gigi Hadid? - Lainey Gossip
  • Hollywood pays tribute to the late George Michael - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here