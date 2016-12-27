JFK's Hot Grandson Jack Kennedy Schlossberg Speaks in His Memory at Kennedy Center Honors

Jack Kennedy Schlossberg, the grandson of the late President John F. Kennedy, spoke on stage at the 2016 Kennedy Center Honors, which aired on Tuesday (December 27).

The 23-year-old Yale graduate was joined on stage by his sisters Rose and Tatiana. They are the children of Caroline Kennedy and the only grandchildren of JFK.

“We are so honored to be here with you all tonight to join in the celebration of the arts here at the center which bears our grandfather’s name,” Jack said on stage. “Over the next year, the Kennedy Center will present a year-long remembrance to President Kennedy, to help us renew our commitment to his ideals and his vision for a just and inclusive America.”

Jack and his sisters helped introduce a performance from Tony winner Cynthia Erivo.

You can watch a video of Jack speaking at the JFK Library this month below!



Jack Kennedy Schlossberg speaks at the JFK Library