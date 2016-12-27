Top Stories
Tue, 27 December 2016 at 3:17 pm

Justin Bieber Loses Lawsuit Over Cancelled Meet & Greets

Justin Bieber Loses Lawsuit Over Cancelled Meet & Greets

Justin Bieber owes a Florida family $5,000 after cancelling all meet and greet sessions earlier this year.

Despite a guarantee that concert goers would receive a refund for the sky-high meet and greet price, a fan’s mother decided to file a lawsuit against Justin.

Melissa Matthai sued Justin for breach of contract, violating Florida’s Unfair and Deceptive Trade Practices Act, and negligent misrepresentation.

In the lawsuit, she noted that she paid $1,856.35 for meet and greet passes and concert tickets.

Justin ‘s team did not respond to the court papers and the judge gave Melissa a default judgement totaling $5,298.75.

Photos: WENN
  • j b

    This shouldn’t shock anyone. Justin Bieber has always been a horrible person and all his fans grew up to become Donald Trump supporters.

  • deacc

    Not even peanuts to him. I hope that girl stop being his fan.

  • Phillip Ayling

    So far none of his fans seem to have grown up.

