Justin Bieber Loses Lawsuit Over Cancelled Meet & Greets

Justin Bieber owes a Florida family $5,000 after cancelling all meet and greet sessions earlier this year.

Despite a guarantee that concert goers would receive a refund for the sky-high meet and greet price, a fan’s mother decided to file a lawsuit against Justin.

Melissa Matthai sued Justin for breach of contract, violating Florida’s Unfair and Deceptive Trade Practices Act, and negligent misrepresentation.

In the lawsuit, she noted that she paid $1,856.35 for meet and greet passes and concert tickets.

Justin ‘s team did not respond to the court papers and the judge gave Melissa a default judgement totaling $5,298.75.