Kennedy Center Honors 2016 - Performers, Presenters, & Honorees!

The 2016 Kennedy Center Honors is airing tonight, and we have the full list of celebrity performers, presenters, and honorees!

This year, the honorees are James Taylor, Al Pacino, Mavis Staples, Martha Argerich, and The Eagles.

The show was actually filmed earlier this month, with Stephen Colbert acting as host. As per tradition, President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama also attended the show.

Tune into the 39th annual Kennedy Center Honors on Tuesday (December 27) at 9/8c on CBS.

James Taylor Tribute Presenters/Performers:

President William Jefferson Clinton (Spoken Tribute)

Darius Rucker (Performs “Sweet Baby James”/”Carolina in My Mind”)

Sheryl Crow (Performs “Fire & Rain”/”Your Smiling Face”)

Yo-Yo Ma (Spoken Tribute)

Garth Brooks (Performs “Shower the People”)

James Taylor Tribute Cast (Performs “How Sweet It Is”)

Al Pacino Tribute Presenters/Performers:

Chris O’Donnell (Spoken Tribute and Tango Performance from “Scent of a Woman” with Gabrielle Anwar)

Bobby Cannavale (Spoken Tribute)

Lily Rabe (Performance Tribute)

Laurence Fishburne (Performance Tribute)

Kevin Spacey (Spoken Tribute)

Gabrielle Anwar (Tango Performance from “Scent of a Woman” with Chris O’Donnell)

Sean Penn (Spoken Tribute)

Mavis Staples Tribute Presenters/Performers:

Bonnie Raitt (Spoken Tribute and Performance of “We Shall Not Be Moved”/”Freedom Highway” with Andra Day)

Elle King (Performs “Respect Yourself”/”I’ll Take You There”)

Don Cheadle (Spoken Tribute)

Andra Day (Performs “We Shall Not Be Moved”/”Freedom Highway” with Bonnie Raitt)

Martha Argerich Tribute Presenters/Performers:

Jeff Goldblum (Spoken Tribute)

Itzhak Perlman (Performs “Beethoven: Sonata for Violin and Piano No. 8, in G, Op. 30, No. 3. Allegro Vivace (Third Movement)” with Yefim Bronfman)

Yefim Bronfman (Performs “Beethoven: Sonata for Violin and Piano No. 8, in G, Op. 30, No. 3. Allegro Vivace (Third Movement)” with Itzhak Perlman)

Placido Domingo (Spoken Tribute)

Yuja Wang (Performs “Piazzola Grand Tango”)

The Eagles Tribute Presenters/Performers:

Ringo Starr (Spoken Tribute)

Kings of Leon (Performs “Take It Easy”)

Vince Gill (Performs “Peaceful Easy Feeling”)

Bob Seger (Performs “Heartache Tonight”)

Juanes (Performs “Hotel California” with Steve Vai and Steuart Smith)

Steve Vai (Performs “Hotel California” with Juanes and Steuart Smith)

Steuart Smith (Performs “Hotel California” with Juanes and Steve Vai)

Eagles Tribute Cast (Performs “Life in the Fast Lane”)

John F. Kennedy Tribute Segment:

Jack Schlossberg, Rose Schlossberg and Tatiana Schlossberg Grandchildren of John F. Kennedy (Spoken Tribute)

Cynthia Erivo (Performs “The Impossible Dream” from the Broadway musical “Man of La Mancha”)