Kim Kardashian & Kanye West's Family Christmas Photo Revealed!

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian shared a photo of their family on Christmas!

The 39-year-old entertainer and 36-year-old reality star are holding their two kids, North West, 3, and Saint West, 1, in the photo as well!

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kim Kardashian

“Happy Holidays,” Kanye tweeted along with the photo on his official account for his fans to enjoy.

If you missed it, check out all of the photos from the Kardashian/Jenner Christmas party from this past weekend.

See the full version of the photo below…