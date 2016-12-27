Top Stories
Will Carrie Fisher's Death Impact 'Star Wars' Episode 8 & 9?

These Celebs Walked Red Carpets with Their Kids in 2016!

In Remembrance: Celebrity Deaths in 2016

Kris Jenner Showered Khloe Kardashian's Boyfriend with Christmas Gifts

Tue, 27 December 2016

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West's Family Christmas Photo Revealed!

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian shared a photo of their family on Christmas!

The 39-year-old entertainer and 36-year-old reality star are holding their two kids, North West, 3, and Saint West, 1, in the photo as well!

“Happy Holidays,” Kanye tweeted along with the photo on his official account for his fans to enjoy.

If you missed it, check out all of the photos from the Kardashian/Jenner Christmas party from this past weekend.

See the full version of the photo below…
kanye west kim kardashian christmas photo 01

Photos: Twitter
Posted to: Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, North West, Saint West

