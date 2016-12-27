Top Stories
Tue, 27 December 2016 at 10:55 pm

Lily Rabe Is Pregnant, Expecting First Child with Hamish Linklater!

Lily Rabe Is Pregnant, Expecting First Child with Hamish Linklater!

Lily Rabe is pregnant with her first child!

The 34-year-old American Horror Story actress debuted her baby bump while walking the red carpet at the 2016 Kennedy Center Honors with longtime boyfriend Hamish Linklater.

Lily attended several events throughout the weekend and hit the stage during the show to pay tribute to her former co-star Al Pacino.

Lily and Hamish have been dating for several years and they have starred together on stage and screen. You will soon be able to see them in the film version of A Midsummer Night’s Dream.

Hamish was previously married to playwright Jessica Goldberg and they are the parents of a nine-year-old daughter named Lucinda Rose.

Congrats to the happy couple on the great news!
