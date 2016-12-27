Mark Hamill Pens Touching Note to 'Space-Twin' Carrie Fisher

Mark Hamill has taken to his Facebook page to write a note about his late friend and co-star Carrie Fisher.

“It’s never easy to lose such a vital, irreplaceable member of the family, but this is downright heartbreaking. Carrie was one-of-a-kind who belonged to us all- whether she liked it or not. She was OUR Princess, damn it, & the actress who played her blurred into one gorgeous, fiercely independent & ferociously funny, take-charge woman who took our collective breath away,” he said.

Carrie passed away early Tuesday morning (December 27) following a heart attack the week before.

Our continued thoughts with Carrie‘s loved ones during this time.

