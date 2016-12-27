Top Stories
Carrie Fisher Dead - Legendary 'Star Wars' Actress Passes Away at Age 60

These Celebs Walked Red Carpets with Their Kids in 2016!

Taylor Swift Performs 'Shake It Off' for 96-Year-Old Super Fan! (VIDEO)

Kris Jenner Showered Khloe Kardashian's Boyfriend with Christmas Gifts

Tue, 27 December 2016 at 2:13 pm

Mark Hamill & 'Star Wars' Cast React to Carrie Fisher's Death

The cast and crew of the iconic Star Wars saga are mourning the loss of Carrie Fisher, who passed away at age 60.

The late actress’ co-stars including Mark Hamill, who played the role of Luke Skywalker and Billy Dee Williams, who portrayed Lando Calrissian, are speaking out following the news of her death.

“no words #Devastated,” Mark tweeted, along with an old photo with Carrie.

Billy Dee added, “I’m deeply saddened at the news of Carrie‘s passing. She was a dear friend, whom I greatly respected and admired. The force is dark today!

Others including Peter Mayhew, Anthony Daniels and director Colin Trevorrow have taken to Twitter to express their condolences.

Click inside to see what other Star Wars actors had to say about Carrie’s passing…
