Mark Hamill & 'Star Wars' Cast React to Carrie Fisher's Death

The cast and crew of the iconic Star Wars saga are mourning the loss of Carrie Fisher, who passed away at age 60.

The late actress’ co-stars including Mark Hamill, who played the role of Luke Skywalker and Billy Dee Williams, who portrayed Lando Calrissian, are speaking out following the news of her death.

“no words #Devastated,” Mark tweeted, along with an old photo with Carrie.

Billy Dee added, “I’m deeply saddened at the news of Carrie‘s passing. She was a dear friend, whom I greatly respected and admired. The force is dark today!

Others including Peter Mayhew, Anthony Daniels and director Colin Trevorrow have taken to Twitter to express their condolences.

I thought I had got what I wanted under the tree. I didn't. In spite of so many thoughts and prayers from so many. I am very, very sad. — Anthony Daniels (@ADaniels3PO) December 27, 2016

There are no words for this loss. Carrie was the brightest light in every room she entered. I will miss her dearly. pic.twitter.com/GgIeYGeMt9 — Peter Mayhew (@TheWookieeRoars) December 27, 2016