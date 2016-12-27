Michael B. Jordan Responds to Gay Rumors: 'Grow the F--k Up'

Michael B. Jordan has taken to his Snapchat account to record a video message for his fans in which he responds to rumors that he is gay.

The 29-year-old Creed actor has had some people making false claims about him in the comments of his Instagram posts and he finally is addressing them.

“I usually don’t comment creep but, you know, sh-t, today I got time. So look, whoever’s angry, bitter, upset for whatever reason, grow the f–k up ‘cause karma’s real. And I usually take the high road,” Michael says in the clip. “I usually don’t say sh-t, I just let it roll ‘cause people are going to be people. Everybody got they opinion. That’s what the Internet’s for. They going to say whatever.”

Click inside to read what else Michael B. Jordan said and to see the video…

“On second thought, why am I even giving energy to that sh-t on this day. Y’all my fans. Y’all don’t need to hear me ranting about some BS. So enjoy your family, enjoy your blessings, enjoy the people you hold close and cherish that. I think that’s more important than some comment,” Michael added.