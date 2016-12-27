Paris Hilton & Kim Kardashian Reunite At Kardashian Christmas Party 2016!

Top Stories
Tue, 27 December 2016 at 11:28 pm

The holidays reunited Hollywood’s former BFFS!

Paris Hilton shared on Instagram a cute pic of herself with Kim Kardashian at Kris Jenner‘s annual Kardashian Christmas Party.

Back before Kim and her family rose to fame of their own, Kim was only known as Paris‘ friend, before the two parted ways.

However, it looks like the holidays brought the Kardashian-Jenners and the Hiltons together again!

While at the party, Paris snapped tons of pics of herself and her family partying with Kris, Khloe Kardashian, and Caitlyn Jenner.

Check out Paris‘ pic of herself with Kim below.

Lovely evening celebrating the holidays with @KimKardashian. ✨✨👸🏼👸🏻✨✨

A photo posted by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) on

Photos: Instagram
