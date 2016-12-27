Paris Hilton Snaps Tons of Pics at Kardashian Christmas Party 2016

Paris Hilton stepped out for the Kardashian Christmas Party this year, and she’s sharing lots of photos from inside the extravaganza!

The 35-year-old businesswoman was joined at the event by her sister Nicky Hilton, her mom Kathy, Kyle Richards, Kris Jenner, Caitlyn Jenner, and Khloe Kardashian.

“#GoodTimes celebrating Christmas with these beauties @KhloeKardashian & @NickyHilton. πβ€οΈπ,” Paris captioned an Instagram photo of herself striking a pose with Nicky and Khloe (below).

A photo posted by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) on Dec 25, 2016 at 4:49pm PST

Also pictured inside: Paris going on a shopping spree at Gorsurch Ltd. on Monday (December 26) in downtown Aspen, Colo., while Nicky and husband James Rothschild grabbed coffee.

Love my #SexyMamas π₯πΈπΌπΈπ»π₯ #Kristmas π A photo posted by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) on Dec 25, 2016 at 12:15am PST

Santa & the #ChristmasBaes ππ―π―π π»π―π―π #Kristmas β€οΈ A photo posted by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) on Dec 25, 2016 at 4:38am PST