Paul McCartney Hits The Beach With Daughter Stella in St. Barts

Paul McCartney shows off his shirtless torso as he heads out of the water on Tuesday (December 27) in St. Barts.

The 74-year-old legendary musician was joined by his daughter, fashion designer Stella McCartney.

The duo are in St. Barts for a little holiday vacation along with Stella‘s husband, Alasdhair Willis.

A couple of days prior, Paul and Stella took to their social media accounts to pay tribute to their late friend George Michael.

“George Michael’s sweet soul music will live on even after his sudden death. Having worked with him on a number of occasions his great talent always shone through and his self deprecating sense of humour made the experience even more pleasurable,” Paul posted on Instagram along with a photo of the two.

“George… you inspired, you filled the room with no apology and filled my childhood with such moments of magnificence… thank you x Stella,” she wrote on Twitter.

