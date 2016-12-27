Rae Sremmurd Live It Up In 'Real Chill' Music Video - Watch Here!

Christmas may be over, but Rae Sremmurd is keeping the holiday festivities going in the just released music video for their latest single “Real Chill” featuring Kodak Black!

Surrounded by Christmas lights, the hip-hop duo – Slim Jxmmi and Swae Lee – dance it out in a sea of people in the clip, directed by MAX.

“Real Chill” is from Rae Sremmurd‘s sophomore album SremmLife 2 and follows their Gucci Mane-assisted smash “Black Beatles,” which continues to hold the #1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 for a sixth week.

FYI: The music video may contain NSFW content. Watch it below…



Rae Sremmurd – ‘Real Chill’ (feat. Kodak Black)