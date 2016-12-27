Top Stories
These Celebs Walked Red Carpets with Their Kids in 2016!

Taylor Swift Performs 'Shake It Off' for 96-Year-Old Super Fan! (VIDEO)

George Michael's Boyfriend Speaks About Finding Him on Christmas in New Interview

Kris Jenner Showered Khloe Kardashian's Boyfriend with Christmas Gifts

Tue, 27 December 2016 at 11:02 am

Rae Sremmurd Live It Up In 'Real Chill' Music Video - Watch Here!

Christmas may be over, but Rae Sremmurd is keeping the holiday festivities going in the just released music video for their latest single “Real Chill” featuring Kodak Black!

Surrounded by Christmas lights, the hip-hop duo – Slim Jxmmi and Swae Lee – dance it out in a sea of people in the clip, directed by MAX.

Real Chill” is from Rae Sremmurd‘s sophomore album SremmLife 2 and follows their Gucci Mane-assisted smash “Black Beatles,” which continues to hold the #1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 for a sixth week.

FYI: The music video may contain NSFW content. Watch it below…


Rae Sremmurd – ‘Real Chill’ (feat. Kodak Black)
