These Celebs Walked Red Carpets with Their Kids in 2016!

Taylor Swift Performs 'Shake It Off' for 96-Year-Old Super Fan! (VIDEO)

George Michael's Boyfriend Tweets About Finding Him Dead in Bed

Kris Jenner Showered Khloe Kardashian's Boyfriend with Christmas Gifts

Tue, 27 December 2016

Ricky Martin Duets With Delta Goodrem On 'Vente Pa' Ca' - Stream & Download!

Ricky Martin has teamed up with Delta Goodrem!

The 32-year-old Australian singer joins the 44-year-old entertainer on the brand new English version of his fall Latin hit “Vente Pa’Ca,” which originally featured Colombian rapper Maluma and has already topped the US Billbaord Latin Pop Songs Chart.

Ricky and Delta were once coaches on The Voice Australia together.

The track is set to be included on Ricky‘s upcoming eleventh studio album and follow-up to 2015′s A quien quiera escuchar.

Download “Vente Pa’ Ca” on iTunes here and stream it below!


Ricky Martin – ‘Vente Pa’ Ca’ (feat. Delta Goodrem)
