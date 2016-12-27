Shirtless Simon Cowell Soaks Up the Sun in Barbados

Simon Cowell did not want to mess around with any snow this holiday season!

The 57-year-old music exec and TV personality has been spending his Christmas break vacationing with his wife Lauren Silverman and their two-year-old son Eric (not pictured).

Simon was spotted walking shirtless along the beach with his adorable pup on Christmas Day (December 25) in Bridgetown, Barbados.

He was also seen hopping on a jet ski and riding the waves.

Simon recently opened up with some touching words for Louis Tomlinson after the former One Direction member debuted his new song “Just Hold On” following his mom’s passing – see what he said here if you missed it.

