Carrie Fisher's Mom Debbie Reynolds Thanks Fans For Thoughts & Prayers After Death

These Celebs Walked Red Carpets with Their Kids in 2016!

Carrie Fisher Dead - Legendary 'Star Wars' Actress Passes Away at Age 60

Kris Jenner Showered Khloe Kardashian's Boyfriend with Christmas Gifts

Tue, 27 December 2016 at 4:11 pm

'Star Wars' Director George Lucas Pays Tribute to Carrie Fisher

George Lucas has released a statement to pay tribute to his longtime friend Carrie Fisher following her shocking death.

The legendary director worked with Carrie on the first three Star Wars films in the 70s and 80s. He also directed the second trilogy for the franchise, though she did not appear in those films.

After George sold Lucasfilm to Disney a few years ago, he decided not to be involved with the making of Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Click inside to read George Lucas’ touching statement…

Carrie and I have been friends most of our adult lives. She was extremely smart; a talented actress, writer and comedienne with a very colorful personality that everyone loved,” George said. “In Star Wars she was our great and powerful princess—feisty, wise and full of hope in a role that was more difficult than most people might think. My heart and prayers are with Billie, Debbie and all Carrie‘s family, friends and fans.”

Carrie had finished her work on the upcoming film Star Wars: Episode 8 and it has been reported that she has a much larger role in this one than she did in The Force Awakens.
Photos: Getty
